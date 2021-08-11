Fox Poll: 86 Percent Concerned With Inflation

Voters are still concerned about high inflation, but fewer of them are looking for a government handout, according to a Fox News poll.

As it stands, more families are viewing their finances positively. The polls reflect that 47% of people would not like assistance from the government, according to the poll. That number is up from 36% last year.

But 44% are still saying they would like the government to "lend me a hand." But that number is down significantly from last August, when 57% felt that way.

Notably, the shift comes almost entirely from the Republican electorate. Last year, 48% of them said they would ask the government to "leave me alone," while 45% said "lend a hand." Now, Republicans are firmly saying, at 75%, to "leave me alone," with only 19% saying "lend a hand." But for Democrats, those variables appear inversed. The poll maintains that 69% of Democrats are saying "lend a hand," with only 18% saying "leave me alone."

But whether one is looking for a handout or not, most are concerned about inflation. Around 86% are concerned over inflation, with 79% blaming the government's policies for current economic conditions.

"The degree to which lower-income households are feeling the squeeze on food and fuel is striking, if not surprising, and highlights the risk that inflation could push families on the brink over the financial edge," Fox News Democratic pollster Chris Anderson said.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

The poll was conducted by Democratic-leaning Beacon Research and Republican-leaning Shaw & Company Research from Aug. 7-10, 2021. Interviewers reached out to 1,002 people via phone. The total margin of error for the poll was plus or minus 3 percentage points.