Poll: 29 Percent Believe Pandemic's Worst Is Behind Us, 43 Percent Disagree

August 11, 2021: Following a decline over the previous two months, public confidence concerning the pandemic has stabilized. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.[1] That’s up a single point from a week ago.[2] However, confidence is still down five points from two weeks ago and down 27 points over the past two months.[3][4]
Forty-three percent (43%) of voters now believe the worst is yet to come.[1] That’s down two points from a week ago, but up five from two weeks ago, and up 23 points since late May.[2][3][4]
The last two weeks have recorded the most pessimistic assessments measured since December of last year.[5] Beginning with the rollout of the vaccines in January, confidence grew fairly steadily for five months.[6][7][8][9][10][11]
Women, by a 46% to 23% margin, believe the worst is yet to come. Men are more evenly divided: 39% fear that the worst is still to come, while 35% of men believe the worst is behind us.[1]
Thirty-seven percent (37%) of Hispanic voters believe the worst is behind us. That view is shared by 30% of white voters and 20% of Black voters.[1]
Other data shows that 57% of voters are comfortable attending indoor social events without masks. That figure is virtually unchanged since May.[12]
Sixty-two percent (62%) of voters oppose new lockdowns. That total includes 34% who want to see a further easing of restrictions.[13]
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.
