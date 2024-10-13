WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: internet archive | hackers | blackmeta | cybercrime | ddos | big tech

Internet Archive Shut Down By Hackers

By    |   Sunday, 13 October 2024 08:30 PM EDT

The modern-day Library of Alexandria, the home of the Wayback Machine and a repository for all things on the internet not searchable on Google or other Big Tech platforms — the Internet Archive — was shut down by hackers on Thursday in a distributed denial-of-service attack, or DDoS.

"SN_BLACKMETA," a verified X account, took credit for the attack. On Sunday, the group said it shut down the singular stalwart against censorship on the internet because it believes "that highlighting the plight of innocent Palestinian people is essential, and targeting a significant digital resource like the Internet Archive serves to underscore the importance of their story and experiences."

However, numerous accounts on X have balked at the claim as absurd. One X user, Christopher Cialone, in a video, said, "isn't it convenient now ... all of the things that Big Tech and the crooked ... government would like to memory hole is now at the palm their fingers."

According to Have I Been Pwned?, a free website allowing users to check if their personal information has been compromised, the cybercriminals managed to steal some 31 million user emails and passwords.

An unverified source told the site Malwarebytes that some of that information may now be circulating on the darknet.

On Friday, Brewster Kahle, the digital library's founder, posted on X: "The data is safe. Services are offline as we examine and strengthen them. Sorry, but needed. @internetarchive staff is working hard. Estimated Timeline: days, not weeks. Thank you for the offers of pizza (we are set)."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

