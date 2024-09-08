DOJ: Migrant Stole American's ID, Voted in US Election

Angelica Maria Francisco, an illegal immigrant who resided in Russellville, Alabama, has agreed to plead guilty to charges of stealing an American's identity and using it to vote in elections as well as obtain a U.S. passport for trips to Guatemala, the Department of Justice announced, according to Fox News.

"I have been very clear that a top priority of this Office is ensuring only eligible American citizens are voting in Alabama elections," Secretary of State Wes Allen said in a statement.

"I want to thank the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama for their diligent efforts investigating and charging this individual. We will continue to assist law enforcement in every way possible as they prosecute individuals who vote illegally in Alabama elections to the fullest extent of the law."

Prosecutors allege that Francisco assumed a U.S. citizen's identity in 2011, using it to obtain a passport and vote in the 2016 and 2020 elections. She is also accused of using the false identity to travel to Guatemala multiple times between 2012 and 2022.

The case was investigated by the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, with assistance from Alabama law enforcement.