House Speaker Mike Johnson to Newsmax: Making Illegals Voters 'True, Not a Conspiracy Theory'

Democrat leaders nationally and locally have been openly pushing to get illegal migrants to vote in elections, debunking liberal media denials that it was merely a "conspiracy theory," according to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Newsmax.

"Yes, that clip went viral because it followed an admission by Jerry Nadler of New York, by the way, who was the chair of the Judiciary Committee at the time, who admitted, 'Yes, we would like to turn them into voters in New York,'" Johnson said of a viral clip about Democrats' pushing to turn illegals into Democrat voters by registering them to vote, if not openly permitting noncitizens to vote in Democrat-controlled areas like New York City local elections. "At that time, they had been allowing illegals to vote in municipal elections, and I documented how that was happening in some deep blue cities around the country.

"That was the test. Now we know it's true. Now everyone accepts that was not a conspiracy theory. That's what they're trying to do. And they are pushing to register illegals around the country."

It is against federal law for a state to require a voter registrant to prove he or she is a citizen when checking "yes" on a voter registration form. Democrats say it is because they do not want to discourage voter registrations, but the reality is that process is too rife for abuse, effectively giving a pathway for unchecked migrants to illegally register to vote.

"There's a separate form that they get because of the motor voter registration laws passed in the early '90s, it's very easy to sign up to vote: All you have to do is fill out a one-and-a-half-page form and check a box that says, 'I'm a U.S. citizen,'" Johnson told host Tom Basile. "Here's the great outrage under current federal law: States are prohibited from requiring proof of citizenship.

"This is a serious threat to us."

That is effectively legalized voter fraud perpetuated by federal law, which Johnson's SAVE Act hopes to end that loophole.

"Let's just say 1 in 100 of the illegals want to sign up and do that, want to lie and say, 'Yeah, I'll participate.' You could throw a congressional race," he continued. "You could potentially throw a presidential election if it's close enough. It's a serious threat."

Forget Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., permitting a House-passed SAVE Act on the Senate floor this cycle, but it makes the November election all that more important to expand the margins for GOP control of Congress, Johnson noted.

"It needs to be done," he concluded. "The question will be in the outcome of this election in November. I believe Republicans will be in charge of the Senate and the House. The question is, will our margins be large enough to do one big comprehensive immigration reform package, or do we need to do it piecemeal like that?

"We must have change and we must have it quickly and aggressively. We're going to push that, in terms of what the final playbook looks like, it has a lot to do with the size of our margins, to be honest."

The House GOP even with a single-digit — one hand margin — will pass the SAVE Act if only to put the issue on vulnerable Democrats in the Senate before the November election.

"So we are going to pass through the House in the next two weeks the SAVE Act, and that will require states to require proof of citizenship and require an audit of their current voter rolls to make sure illegals are not going to participate," Johnson continued. "We have to make sure we have a free and fair election.

"This is a very important part of it. President Trump, of course, is aggressively trying to advocate for that bill. We got to get it for that bill. We've got to get it done."

It is all part of the Democrats' plan, despite liberal media long denial of it as a "conspiracy theory," according to Johnson.

"Yes, we're going to pass it through the House and we're going to send it to Chuck Schumer in the Senate," Johnson concluded to host Tom Basile. "And since we're sitting here in New York, I would encourage everyone to make sure the Senate passes that as well. He's going to be very reluctant to do it for obvious reasons, because this was the game. This is why they open the borders.

"They want to change the outcome of the census in six years, and they want to affect the election. And I wish that were not true. It pains me to say it, but that's exactly what's going on."

