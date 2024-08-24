If You've Bought Illegal Migrant Votes, Who Needs Legal Citizens?

The looting stage of America’s decline is gaining momentum. And we aren’t talking about roving bands of drug store "customers" helping themselves.

Today’s really dangerous looters are politicians.

The motives of the drugstore looters are easy to understand.

They steal whatever few items are still on the shelves and either sell the goods themselves or the looters sell to middlemen.

Either way the looter gets paid now and can keep the money for himself or use it to help their family.

California’s political looters are harder to understand. Here’s what we mean.

The Center Square reports on the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loans program administered by the California Housing Finance Agency. The program "started in 2023 with $300 million set aside for 2,300 applicants, and ran out of funds in just 11 days."

Giveaways are always popular, just ask Oprah Winfrey.

Politicians love giveaways because they use someone else’s money to buy future votes.

Since this program ran through $300 million in 11 days, reasonable people might have considered limiting eligibility for the program, but our management group here isn’t reasonable. They're politicians.

"California lawmakers proposed expanding the state’s zero-down, no payment home 'loan' program to illegal immigrants. . . . illegal immigrants are now redirecting to the California and Arizona borders, highlighting concerns that the state’s provision of healthcare and unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants could become even more costly and bring more illegal immigrants to the state."

Why help illegal immigrants when they supposedly can’t vote and California legal residents couldn’t get in the program?

We have one answer, illegal immigrants have friends and relatives in high places.

Former California State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon once introduced a bill to make the entire Golden State a sanctuary, because "half of my family would be eligible for deportation under [Trump’s] executive order."

Demonstrating De Leon’s respect for U.S. law takes a back seat to tribal loyalty.

De Leon, however, didn’t suggest this freebie for illegals — he’s been term limited out of office — Assembly member Joaquin Arambula, Dist. 31, D-Fresno did.

Arambula’s explanation, "The social and economic benefits of homeownership should be available to everyone."

It could be that Arambula just wanted to get his extended family off the couch and into a home of their own.

The net effect is anchor baby meet anchor home.

Arambula and the rest of the left-adherent open borders crowd — including border czar Vice President Kamala Harris — intend to make it as difficult as possible to deport illegal immigrants.

They make the U.S. a magnet for the world’s dependents because the left intends for them to stay and in the very near future vote for the Democratic Party.

And keep voting that way for generations.

And the best part for them is the use the money of conservative taxpayers and Republican combover conservatives to do so.

The political looters know what they are doing with our tax dollars.

The retail store looters get pocket change for a few days. The political looters get permanent change and a future that doesn’t include room for the people who built this country.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.