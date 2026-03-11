Google Blurs Image of Home Tied to ICE Agent in Good Shooting

A property linked online to the federal immigration agent identified in court records in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good appears blurred on Google's Street View imagery, a development that has added another layer of scrutiny to a case that remains under local investigation more than two months after the killing.

Court records have identified Jonathan Ross, 43, as the masked federal agent seen firing on Good's vehicle in widely circulated video recorded Jan. 7 in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge, a large-scale immigration enforcement push led by ICE in Minnesota.

Public records reviewed by journalists list a man with the same name and age at a property whose Street View image is blurred, although officials have not said when any request was submitted or by whom.

Google says homeowners or tenants can ask that images of their residences be permanently blurred if they provide documentation verifying the address.

"If an image contains inappropriate content, or you prefer your home not be shown, you can request it to be blurred," Google says in its Street View help guidance.

"Once Google blurs your home, the blur is permanent. Only the home owner or tenant is eligible to request a house blur."

News organizations have not published the property address, citing concerns about doxxing and threats to federal agents and their families.

The Department of Homeland Security has said threats against ICE officers have sharply increased amid the administration's immigration crackdown.

"Our ICE law enforcement officers face an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members," then-Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a DHS statement issued Oct. 30.

"From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families," she added.

Good, 37, was shot during an operation DHS described in January as its "largest immigration operation ever" in the Twin Cities, with roughly 2,000 officers and agents deployed. The case quickly became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement and federal use of force.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later classified Good's death as a homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, though that finding alone does not determine whether a crime was committed.

No criminal charges have been announced as of March 11. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has said local authorities are continuing to investigate and are seeking federal records tied to the shooting.

"The federal government has been clear that they are not conducting an investigation into Renee Good's death. But we are," Moriarty said in a statement released by her office.

"We require these records as part of our ongoing thorough investigation into her death at the hands of a federal agent, Jonathan Ross."