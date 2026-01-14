ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Sustained Internal Injuries

ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fatally shot a 37-year-old Minneapolis-area resident last week as she tried to drive over him during a street confrontation, sustained internal injuries from that encounter.

CBS reported that Ross experienced internal bleeding of the torso due to the vehicle strike. The outlet cited two unnamed government sources who had been briefed on his medical condition for the information.

Ross was previously injured during a June arrest attempt in Bloomington, Minnesota, when he was dragged by a vehicle driven by a person being detained.

The incident occurred during an effort to take a foreign national with a prior sex-offense conviction into custody, and Ross was dragged more than 100 yards before freeing himself. Ross required 20 stitches to his right arm and 13 stitches to his left hand as a result of that potentially deadly encounter.

The resulting criminal case ended with a federal conviction, with a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Paul finding Roberto Carlos Munoz, 40, guilty of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous and deadly weapon and causing bodily injury.

Ross' encounter with Good last week happened during an immigration enforcement operation. The Department of Homeland Security said Ross fired in self-defense after Good tried to run him over.

The shooting led to protests in Minneapolis and other parts of Minnesota. Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Department of Homeland Security's account of the shooting incident.

No charges have been filed.