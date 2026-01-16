Minneapolis Fire Dept Report: Renee Good Shot 4 Times

Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent earlier this month, sustained four gunshot wounds, according to a Minneapolis Fire Department incident report obtained through a state Data Practices Act request.

The report listed two gunshot wounds to Good's right chest, one wound to her left forearm, and one head wound described as "protruding tissue on the left side of the patient's head," reported The Minnesota Star Tribune on Friday.

According to video analysis, the first shot was fired at about 9:37 a.m.

Blood was flowing out of her left ear, the incident report indicated.

Paramedics called to the scene found Good unresponsive in her car at 9:42 a.m., with blood on her face and torso, the report said.

She was not breathing, and her pulse was described as "inconsistent" and "irregular."

Fire department personnel reported that they moved Good to a snowbank and then to a sidewalk "to get separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders," the report said.

At that point, she was reportedly "still not breathing and pulseless," it added.

Lifesaving efforts continued at the scene, in an ambulance, and at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

CPR was discontinued at the hospital at 10:30 a.m., and Good was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred amid the Department of Homeland Security's "Operation Metro Surge," which the Trump administration has promoted as its largest immigration crackdown to date.

Thousands of federal agents have fanned out across the Twin Cities, a presence that exceeds the size of any single Minnesota police force.

Minnesota and federal officials have also clashed over the investigation into Good's death after the FBI took sole ownership of the probe.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has said Minnesota officials do not have jurisdiction to investigate.

With tensions rising between protesters and federal agents on Twin Cities streets, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called on President Donald Trump to "end this occupation."

A 911 caller told dispatchers, "They shot her [because] she wouldn't open her car door," according to transcripts, which showed the caller also said, "Send an ambulance please, ambulance please."

One man who identified himself at the scene as a physician offered medical aid, but federal agents told him medics were on their way, according to accounts of the exchange.

Neither the man nor the agent involved has been identified.

Emergency response experts said both the bystander and the agents were likely acting within their training and that they could not determine whether bystander aid would have changed the outcome.

Minnesota's Good Samaritan law obligates doctors and other licensed medical professionals and first responders to help injured people at emergency scenes, but when law enforcement controls a scene, officers have the authority to accept or refuse that help as they assess safety and security, medical and EMS officials told the Tribune.