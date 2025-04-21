Republican House Leaders to Colleagues: Avoid Specifics in Medicaid Fight

House Republican leadership is urging lawmakers to not draw red lines in the battle over Medicaid cuts, Punchbowl News reported.

Some Republican congressmen, especially in battleground districts, have expressed concern about how much Medicaid will be slashed to pay for the reconciliation package, worried it will anger their constituents who depend on Medicaid

In response to the message from leadership, moderates have toned down their statements warning about deep cuts to Medicaid, Punchbowl said.

While a letter from Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., to House Energy and Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky. and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., laid out his concerns for cutting Medicaid, he did not make any specific demands, according to a copy of the exchange obtained by Punchbowl.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., is still deciding whether to send a specific letter detailing what he would oppose in the bill, Punchbowl reported.

House Republican leadership feels it can achieve Medicaid savings without making onerous cuts and moderates want to give them the space to achieve those goals, sources told Punchbowl.

They have committed to cutting $880 billion from programs, including Medicaid working with the Energy and Commerce Committee. The committee will begin marking up its section of the package on Wednesday, May 7, according to Punchbowl.