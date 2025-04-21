WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house leadership | republicans | congress | medicaid

Republican House Leaders to Colleagues: Avoid Specifics in Medicaid Fight

By    |   Monday, 21 April 2025 12:37 PM EDT

House Republican leadership is urging lawmakers to not draw red lines in the battle over Medicaid cuts, Punchbowl News reported.

Some Republican congressmen, especially in battleground districts, have expressed concern about how much Medicaid will be slashed to pay for the reconciliation package, worried it will anger their constituents who depend on Medicaid

In response to the message from leadership, moderates have toned down their statements warning about deep cuts to Medicaid, Punchbowl said.

While a letter from Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., to House Energy and Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky. and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., laid out his concerns for cutting Medicaid, he did not make any specific demands, according to a copy of the exchange obtained by Punchbowl.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., is still deciding whether to send a specific letter detailing what he would oppose in the bill, Punchbowl reported.

House Republican leadership feels it can achieve Medicaid savings without making onerous cuts and moderates want to give them the space to achieve those goals, sources told Punchbowl.

They have committed to cutting $880 billion from programs, including Medicaid working with the Energy and Commerce Committee. The committee will begin marking up its section of the package on Wednesday, May 7, according to Punchbowl.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Republican leadership is urging lawmakers to not draw red lines in the battle over Medicaid cuts. Some Republican congressmen, especially in battleground districts, have expressed concern about how much Medicaid will be slashed...
house leadership, republicans, congress, medicaid
209
2025-37-21
Monday, 21 April 2025 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved