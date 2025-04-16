Dozen House Republicans Tell Johnson: 'Cannot, Will Not Support' Medicaid Cuts

A dozen House Republicans on Monday told House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., they "cannot and will not support" a reconciliation bill that includes Medicaid cuts.

"We support targeted reforms to improve program integrity, reduce improper payments, and modernize delivery systems to fix flaws in the program that divert resources away from children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and pregnant women — those who the program was intended to help," the lawmakers said in a letter to Johnson, according to Punchbowl News.

"However, we cannot and will not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations."

The 12 House members are David Valadao and Young Kim, both of California; Don Bacon of Nebraska; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania; Juan Ciscomani of Arizona; Jen Kiggans and Rob Wittman, both of Virginia; Nicole Malliotakis, Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota, all of New York; and Jeff Hurd of Colorado.