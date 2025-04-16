GOP Reps: No Medicaid Cuts for Vulnerable Populations

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and several other House Republican leaders are on the receiving end of a letter from a group of GOP House members warning they won't accept Medicaid program cuts that affect "vulnerable populations."

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., is one of the members who signed on to the letter. He also posted the letter for his constituents to view. LaLota said the House members behind the communication to leadership are together in their position that while some programming may need to be revised, slashing coverage for the vulnerable is not something they'll accept.

LaLota wrote, "That's why I joined my colleagues in calling on House GOP leadership to protect Medicaid coverage while pursuing commonsense reforms. These include work requirements for able-bodied adults, limiting benefits to legal residents, and increasing eligibility checks from every 12 months to every six months to help prevent fraud and abuse."

The letter reminded House leadership that support from rural districts across America and those with large populations of the elderly is how the Republicans reached their current standing and that should not be forgotten during the budget debate.

"As Members of Congress who helped to deliver a Republican majority, many of us representing districts with high rates of constituents who depend on Medicaid, we would like to reiterate our strong support for this program that ensures our constituents have reliable healthcare," the letter read.