Grenell to Newsmax: House GOP Must Learn From Dems

House Republicans must learn from Democrats and indict President Joe Biden, former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax on Wednesday morning.

Grenell called for the impeachment of Biden after whistleblower Devon Archer told the House Committee of Oversight and Accountability, which is investigating influence peddling, that Hunter Biden used Joe Biden, then the vice president of the United States, on more than 20 phone calls during business meetings to promote the Biden brand.

"There is obvious, obvious corruption that has been laid out. What are they [House Republicans] waiting for?" Grenell told "Wake Up America" host Rob Finnerty. "They're [Democrats] already canceling us, Rob. They're already crushing us in every possible way, and we’re sitting back making moral arguments to a team of people that don’t listen to moral arguments."

Grenell added that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and fellow House Republicans need "to realize if they don't start pushing back, none of us are going to go to work for them and try to get them reelected."

The former Trump administration official, who called in from the Balkans, also went off about former President Donald Trump being indicted Tuesday for efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"Washington, D.C., is full of hypocrites," Grenell told Finnerty. "For every single Republican who has been elected president since 2000 … every single time, the Democrats have challenged the electors. They have gone to the floor of the House. They have said, 'This election was stolen.'

"They did exactly what President Trump's team was doing in trying to look at every detail and slow the process down enough so that you had more time. They did it, and no one was indicted when they did it. They were able to speak out and have freedom of expression on the floor of the House."

Finnerty told Grenell that news items about Trump being indicted have immediately followed negative reports concerning President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

"It's not a coincidence. It's a strategy," Grenell said. "It's exactly what they like to do because they get away with it. And I'm telling you, I live outside of Washington, D.C., and the base of the Republican Party, not just Trump supporters, but Republicans, traditional Republicans, are so sick and tired of working to elect Republicans that do nothing. They get to Washington, and they don’t do exactly what the Democrats do in terms of weaponizing their power.

"We're [Republicans] sitting back taking the high road and creating moral arguments for the Democrats. The Democrats are not listening to moral arguments. That doesn't work with them. Stop making moral arguments and start using your power."

