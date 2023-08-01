Comer to Newsmax: DOJ Is 'Weaponized' Against Conservatives

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Department of Justice has become "weaponized against conservatives."

Comer made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in the aftermath of a third indictment handed down on former President Donald Trump by special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C.

Further, Comer called the bombshell dropped just one day before proof of one of "the greatest crimes ever committed by any politician."

But first, Comer took aim at the indictment, which came one day after the mainstream media ignored damning testimony before the panel that Comer oversees, linking President Joe Biden to the Burisma scandal in Ukraine.

"Look, the American people believe overwhelmingly that the Department of Justice has become weaponized against conservatives. [The indictment] is further proof of that," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "But I believe with all my heart … that the more they do, the more unintended consequences they have of making Donald Trump more popular with the American people."

Comer then took aim at the unprofessional behavior of Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who sits on the House Oversight Committee. Goldman on Monday got out ahead of transcripts and told the waiting TV cameras that Hunter Biden friend and former business partner Devon Archer did not provide any evidence of a link between Joe Biden, then the vice president under Barack Obama, and Burisma energy.

"Goldman ran out and lied … very unprofessional," Comer told Schmitt. "But again, this is what the Democrats do. They go out and they tell their partners in crime with the mainstream media what to write. And they wrote it, they ran with it.

"Many in the mainstream media went with Goldman's comments before the transcribed interview was even finished."

At the heart of Archer's testimony was a link between Burisma executives using Hunter Biden to get ahold of his father in an effort to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma.

"Archer could have been more specific about who they called in D.C.," Comer said. "But at the end of the day he admitted that Burisma executives were squeezing Hunter Biden … to get the prosecutor fired."

Shokin was subsequently fired when Joe Biden threatened to hold back $1 billion in aid from the U.S.

Schmitt called it one of the most explosive scandals people have not heard about, and Comer agreed.

"History will show that this is one of the biggest crimes ever committed by any politician, especially a president of the United States," Comer said.

And that, Comer said, should be enough to convince House GOP representatives to jump on board with impeachment efforts against Joe Biden.

"I think the [GOP] skeptics realized yesterday that we need to move forward and we need to move forward quickly, so hopefully you're gonna see some action by the House of Representatives real soon," Comer said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!