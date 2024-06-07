Gloria Allred: Alec Baldwin Making 'Cynical' PR Move With New Show

High-profile feminist lawyer Gloria Allred, who is representing the family of Halyna Hutchins, slammed actor Alec Baldwin for launching a reality TV series about his family just a month before he stands trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of the late cinematographer.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of the Western movie "Rust," when the actor and producer on the project pointed a .45 caliber single-action army revolver at her during rehearsals. The gun went off, but he maintains he never pulled the trigger.

According to Breitbart, the new TV show will follow the daily lives of the actor; his wife, Hilaria Baldwin; and their seven children.

Allred accused Alec Baldwin of shifting the optics ahead of the trial in a bid to rehabilitate his notoriously belligerent reputation.

"This appears to me to be a calculated and cynical public relations move to try to influence the jury pool in New Mexico to think of him as a sympathetic family man rather than as the killer of Halyna Hutchins," Allred told TMZ.

Halyna Hutchins was "the beloved daughter of our clients Olga Solovey, Halyna's mother; Anatolii Androsovych, Halyna's father; and Svetlana Zemko, Halyna's sister," Allred said, adding that the cinematographer also left behind her husband, Matthew Hutchins and their young child.

Matthew Hutchins sued Alec Baldwin after the shooting death of his wife, but settled with the actor outside of court in October 2022.

Last month, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied Alec Baldwin's lawyers' motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment from January, according to USA Today.

The trial is slated to begin July 9 and he faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

In March, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Halyna Hutchins' death. She was sentenced to the maximum amount of prison time the charge carried — 18 months — and her lawyers have vowed to appeal the case.

Breitbart reported that Alec Baldwin finished principal filming on "Rust" last year, but no announcement has been made regarding a release date for the film.