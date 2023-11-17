Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Footage Emerges From 'Rust' Set

Video footage has emerged offering a glimpse into Alec Baldwin handling a prop gun and engaging with crew members on the set of "Rust" just days before the tragic incident where the prop gun discharged live ammunition, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

NBC News obtained five videos in which Baldwin is seen getting ready for scenes, firing the prop guns, and performing in character. In some of the clips, he's seen adjusting crew positions due to safety concerns he had expressed. These videos, totaling around seven minutes, cover two weeks of shooting before production halted.

New Mexico's special prosecutors had planned to convene a grand jury on Thursday to reevaluate pressing involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin but the judge postponed this during a teleconference hearing on Wednesday, a source familiar with the case told NBC News.

Special prosecutors had requested numerous videos from Rust Movie Productions LLC earlier in the year, receiving them only in October, according to a source familiar with the situation.

On Oct. 17, prosecutors revealed plans to bring back involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin.

The extent of the footage reviewed by prosecutors remains unclear, and it's unknown if the five specific videos were part of their assessment.

Kari Morrissey, one of the lead special prosecutors alongside Jason Lewis, declined to disclose to NBC News details or confirm any involvement of the footage in the charging decisions, referring to the ongoing grand jury proceedings.

According to a source familiar with the case speaking with the outlet, the five videos might potentially be presented before the grand jury.

NBC News describes one video showing Baldwin lying on the ground, handling a prop gun, and getting ready to shoot a scene. He instructs someone to move to the "other side of the camera," expressing concern, saying, "I don't want to shoot towards you."

In another video, he requests a blanket to be positioned beside him off-camera, which he uses as a landing pad after tossing his gun aside in a scene.

In a third video, Baldwin, in character, fires a prop gun multiple times until running out of dummy rounds. Calling for a reload to keep the scene going, he mentions, "We should have had two guns and both of them reloading."

During the fourth and fifth videos, Baldwin pauses filming to ensure the crew's safety. In one instance, he voices concern about a steep path, advising using a safer route. In another, when a cameraman falls, Baldwin continuously asks, "Are you OK?" before resuming filming.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro didn't immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.