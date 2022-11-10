FTC Monitoring Twitter After Top Privacy, Security Executives Resign

The Federal Trade Commission threatened to again probe Twitter after several top privacy and security executives resigned Thursday from the social media giant.

The former employees — including Twitter's chief information security officer, chief privacy officer ,and chief compliance officer — cited concerns about Elon Musk's leadership as reason for their departures, The Washington Post reported.

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner tweeted Thursday morning. "I've had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I'm so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we've done."

The chief privacy officer and chief compliance officer also quit, according to screenshots of an employee's internal Slack message shared with the Post.

The newspaper, citing information from one current Twitter employee, said several other members of the site's privacy and security unit also had resigned.

The FTC said it was "tracking the developments at Twitter with deep concern."

"No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," FTC Public Affairs Director Douglas Farrar told the Post. "Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them."

The FTC previously stepped in to regulate Twitter following allegations it deceptively used email and phone numbers, it said it was collecting for security purposes, to target users with advertising.

The Post reported the former privacy staffers said they were most concerned by the rapid rollout of Twitter's new features without the full security reviews required by the FTC.

They also objected to Musk's order, via a Wednesday email, that all employees needed to begin working in the office 40 hours per week, effective Thursday.

The resignations came amid a large-scale layoff and product changes at the social media company under Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion and took control Oct. 27.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO then moved quickly to push out some top executives, including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday was asked about Musk, and said he thinks the billionaire's relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said. "Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."