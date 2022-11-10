×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | twitter

Musk Ends Twitter's Remote Work, Calls for 'Intense Work'

Musk Ends Twitter's Remote Work, Calls for 'Intense Work'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk (AP)

Thursday, 10 November 2022 06:05 AM EST

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in an email to employees that, effective immediately, remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

Musk also told employees in his first email missive that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter's revenue.

Musk called on the Twitter staff to buck up, saying, "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed." He said a weaker economic environment in the United States will impact Twitter's advertising revenue and margins, The Verge reports.

There is "no way to sugarcoat the message" about these challenges, Musk added.

"Over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam," Musk said.

In a Q&A Wednesday, Musk told advertisers that any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies have yet to be decided.

Shortly after taking control of Twitter, Musk slashed some 3,700 employees, roughly half of the social media platform's staff.

 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in an email to employees that, effective immediately, remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
elon musk, twitter
179
2022-05-10
Thursday, 10 November 2022 06:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved