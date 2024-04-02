Biden: Florida Abortion Ruling 'Outrageous'

President Joe Biden denounced what he termed an "outrageous" ruling by the Florida Supreme Court to uphold the state's 15-week abortion ban, which left open the possibility of the procedure being protected by a ballot measure to be voted on in November.

"Yesterday's extreme decision puts desperately needed medical care even further out of reach for millions of women in Florida and across the South," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "The Court not only upheld Florida's current ban on women being able to make their own reproductive choices, it will likely trigger Governor [Ron] DeSantis' even more extreme law that would prevent women from accessing care before many even know they are pregnant. It is outrageous."

While the economy, immigration, inflation, and burgeoning conflicts abroad appear to be dragging down Biden's overall approval rating, his campaign might try to win over the coveted swing voter on the issue of abortion.

Republicans have struggled to align with a coherent message since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, turning the divisive issue from a federal right to one adjudicated by the states.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting reproductive freedom in Florida and across the nation and will continue to call on Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in every state," Biden said. "Vice President Harris and I stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman's right to choose, including in Florida, where voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in support of a reproductive freedom ballot initiative this November."

Biden's statement came the same day the campaign released a commercial targeting Trump and linking him to the abortion debate.

"In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now in 2024, he's running to pass a national ban on a woman's right to choose," Biden says in the commercial.

Despite back-to-back Trump wins in Florida and DeSantis winning reelection by nearly 20 points in 2022, the Democrats see abortion as a way to possibly flip the state.

"Make no mistake: Florida is not an easy state to win, but it is a winnable one for President Biden, especially given Trump's weak, cash-strapped campaign, and serious vulnerabilities within his coalition," campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.