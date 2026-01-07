Trump Orders US Flags Lowered to Honor Late Rep. LaMalfa

President Donald Trump announced that he ordered American flags nationwide lowered to half-staff in honor of the late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., praising the Northern California Republican as "a true American Patriot."

"In honor of the late, GREAT, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, a true American Patriot and fantastic Representative of Northern California, yesterday I ordered all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until this evening," Trump wrote in a Truth Social staff Wednesday afternoon.

"Doug will be dearly missed!"

LaMalfa, 65, died unexpectedly this week, leaving congressional Republicans with another vacancy in the House at a time when the GOP's majority is already tight.

Flags were lowered following the president's directive, and California officials also moved to honor the seven-term congressman, including at state government buildings in Sacramento.

LaMalfa represented California's 1st Congressional District since 2013, covering a vast, rural stretch of Northern California. He was widely known as a strong advocate for agriculture, water issues, wildfire management, and the needs of small towns and farming communities — often emphasizing what he viewed as Washington's responsibility to the people "outside the big cities."

His death triggers a special election process that must be set in motion by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, who under California law has a limited window to call the election.

With the flag-lowering order, Trump underscored the tradition of honoring fallen public officials through national symbolism, offering, in his words, a mark of respect for a lawmaker he described as a devoted servant of his state and country.