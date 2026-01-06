Speaker Johnson: 'Congress Devastated' by Rep. LaMalfa's Death

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday that lawmakers were "devastated" by the passing of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who honorably represented California’s 1st Congressional District since 2013.

"Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa," Johnson said in a statement.

He described the longtime congressman as "a lifelong resident of northern California" who "deeply loved its people."

Johnson praised LaMalfa as a relentless defender of the region's agriculture, water, forests, and natural resources — issues conservatives say are too often ignored or undermined by California’s Democratic leadership and federal regulators.

"He was as fierce of a fighter for his state’s vast natural resources and beauty as we have ever known," Johnson said. "We are mourning the loss of our friend and brother today and we send our respects for his life and work to his wife Jill and the LaMalfa family during this difficult time."

House GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., also issued a public tribute, calling the loss sudden and deeply painful.

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa," Emmer wrote on X with a photo that included himself and LaMalfa.

"Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children."

LaMalfa became known in Washington as a reliable conservative vote who championed farmers, ranchers, and working families across a vast district that includes many of the state's most productive agricultural regions.

Supporters credited him with pushing back against what they viewed as radical environmental policies and bureaucratic restrictions that have hurt water access, increased wildfire risk, and squeezed rural economies.

His death leaves a void not only in California's conservative representation, but also in a House majority that has been operating with razor-thin margins.

With several vacancies already on the board, LaMalfa’s passing is expected to intensify political pressure in the chamber as major legislative battles continue.

LaMalfa’s legacy is tied to his willingness to fight for forgotten communities and to insist that Washington’s priorities should include the people who grow the nation’s food, protect its land, and pay the bills.