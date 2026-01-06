WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: speaker johnson | house | devastated | lamalfa | death

Speaker Johnson: 'Congress Devastated' by Rep. LaMalfa's Death

By    |   Tuesday, 06 January 2026 11:42 AM EST

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday that lawmakers were "devastated" by the passing of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who honorably represented California’s 1st Congressional District since 2013.

"Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa," Johnson said in a statement.

He described the longtime congressman as "a lifelong resident of northern California" who "deeply loved its people."

Johnson praised LaMalfa as a relentless defender of the region's agriculture, water, forests, and natural resources — issues conservatives say are too often ignored or undermined by California’s Democratic leadership and federal regulators.

"He was as fierce of a fighter for his state’s vast natural resources and beauty as we have ever known," Johnson said. "We are mourning the loss of our friend and brother today and we send our respects for his life and work to his wife Jill and the LaMalfa family during this difficult time."

House GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., also issued a public tribute, calling the loss sudden and deeply painful.

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa," Emmer wrote on X with a photo that included himself and LaMalfa.

"Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children."

LaMalfa became known in Washington as a reliable conservative vote who championed farmers, ranchers, and working families across a vast district that includes many of the state's most productive agricultural regions.

Supporters credited him with pushing back against what they viewed as radical environmental policies and bureaucratic restrictions that have hurt water access, increased wildfire risk, and squeezed rural economies.

His death leaves a void not only in California's conservative representation, but also in a House majority that has been operating with razor-thin margins.

With several vacancies already on the board, LaMalfa’s passing is expected to intensify political pressure in the chamber as major legislative battles continue.

LaMalfa’s legacy is tied to his willingness to fight for forgotten communities and to insist that Washington’s priorities should include the people who grow the nation’s food, protect its land, and pay the bills.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday that lawmakers were "devastated" by the passing of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who honorably represented California's 1st Congressional District since 2013. "Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our...
speaker johnson, house, devastated, lamalfa, death
367
2026-42-06
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved