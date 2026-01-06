Trump: 'Tremendous Sorrow' Over Rep. LaMalfa's Death

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning expressed "tremendous sorrow" and condolences to the family of the late Republican California Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

Speaking to House GOP members at the Trump Kennedy Center, Trump said the nation had suffered "tremendous sorrow" at the loss of what he called a "great, great, great member" of Congress who "passed away yesterday."

Trump praised LaMalfa as a leader on key Western issues and a steadfast conservative ally who consistently supported the administration’s agenda.

"He was the leader of the Western caucus, a fierce champion on California water issues," Trump said, recalling LaMalfa’s long push to increase water releases and fight what conservatives view as a Sacramento-Washington system that prioritizes bureaucracy and environmental politics over farmers, families, and communities.

"He was great on water. He wanted to release the water."

Trump also highlighted LaMalfa's record as what he called “a true defender of American children,” adding that the congressman "was a defender of everybody."

Trump said "our hearts go out to his wife, Jill, and his entire family," calling LaMalfa’s death a painful blow for colleagues and supporters who worked with him in Washington.

Trump went on to describe LaMalfa as the kind of lawmaker leaders don't need to pressure behind the scenes — the rare member who didn’t require middle-of-the-night phone calls for key votes.

"You know, he voted with me 100% of the time," Trump said, contrasting LaMalfa with lawmakers who demand personal outreach before voting. "With Doug, I never had to call. He was with us right from the beginning."

Trump added that he considered canceling his speech out of respect but ultimately decided to go forward because LaMalfa would have wanted it that way.

"I’ll do it in his honor," Trump said, describing LaMalfa as a "fantastic person" and a loyal friend to the movement and the country.

Trump closed his remarks about LaMalfa by acknowledging the loss as deeply personal for those who served alongside the lawmaker.

"He was just with us," Trump said. "He was our friend. All of us."

LaMalfa, a Republican congressman from Northern California, died at age 65.

GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., announced his death without specifying a cause, while several lawmakers described it as "sudden."

LaMalfa served in Congress since 2013, representing a solidly Republican district in northeastern California, and was known as a reliably conservative vote.

His death will also have immediate political ramifications in Washington, where tight margins have defined the House for months.

LaMalfa’s death shrinks the Republican majority to 218-213, with four vacancies — a development likely to intensify partisan maneuvering as major legislative fights continue.