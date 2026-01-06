WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: doug lamalfa | california | gop | dead

California GOP Rep. Doug LaMalfa, 65, Dies Suddenly

a bearded man looks on
California Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 10:40 AM EST

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., a seven-term U.S. representative, has died, GOP officials said Tuesday. He was 65.

His death, confirmed by Majority Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, reduces the Republicans' already narrow control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats' 213.

Details surrounding LaMalfa's death were unclear.

LaMalfa represented Northern California's 1st District, along the Oregon border, including Redding and reaching just north of Sacramento. He had planned to run for reelection despite his district being dramatically redrawn under a ballot measure passed by California voters in November.

The measure, backed by Democrats, was designed to make it harder for LaMalfa and four other Republicans to win reelection.

"Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California," Hudson said. "He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service."

LaMalfa was a former state lawmaker and rice farmer. He was first elected to Congress in 2012.

He was a regular presence on the House floor, helping GOP leadership open the chamber and offer his view local and national affairs.

C-SPAN in a recent compilation said he gave at least one set of remarks for the record on 81 days in 2025. Only two other lawmakers spoke on the House floor more frequently.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., a seven-term U.S. representative, has died, GOP officials said Tuesday.
doug lamalfa, california, gop, dead
231
2026-40-06
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved