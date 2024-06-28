Eric Trump: Debate Result Proves Why Dems Targeted Father

Eric Trump said Thursday night's debate performance by President Joe Biden revealed why Democrats were so eager to launch political prosecutions of his father, former President Donald Trump.

"Last night showcased the very reason why the Biden administration has spent the last three years trying to prosecute and indict my father," Eric Trump told the New York Post.

The former president, his family and allies have long claimed that his criminal prosecutions spearheaded by Biden's Department of Justice and Democrat district attorneys in Georgia and New York were done for the purpose of keeping him off the ballot in November because of fears that Biden could not defeat him in a rematch.

But those fears became amplified after a raspy-voiced Biden, 81, the oldest serving president in U.S. history, mumbled, stumbled, and froze throughout the debate, with panicky Democrats afterward calling for the party to nominate someone else during the national convention that begins Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Donald Trump meanwhile was declared by many the runaway winner.

A snap poll taken Thursday night and Friday by YouGov of 3,121 U.S. adults found that 43% said Trump won the debate, with 22% saying Biden and 35% not sure. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points. Only 47% of Democrats, 13% of independents and 7% of Republicans thought Biden won.

"I am incredibly proud of my father's performance in the debate," Eric Trump told the Post. "He had a tremendous night."