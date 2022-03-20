×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drowning | crime | south carolina | lake

Man Who Rescued Drowning Man Shoots Him, Won't Be Charged

Man Who Rescued Drowning Man Shoots Him, Won't Be Charged
(Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:52 PM

A good samaritan who was driving his pontoon boat on Lake Keowee, South Carolina, won't face charges after shooting a man he was trying to save.

Prosecutors say the gunman, who has not been identified, was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, according to WBTW News 13.

Police say Morgan and his friend did not have on life jackets when they fell off their jet skis. Soon the rescuer steered his pontoon boat near them. But after being pulled to safety Morgan became combative; that's when the rescuer forced Morgan back into the water. When Morgan tried to climb aboard a second time, rescuer shot him.

The Oconee County Coroner's Office said Morgan was shot in the chest.

"Certainly have never seen anything like that or heard anything like that," local Brandon Thomas told WSPA-TV after the incident. "That's very surprising, especially the area it was in. That's crazy. Definitely unexpected out here, for sure."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A good samaritan who was driving his pontoon boat on Lake Keowee, South Carolina, won't face charges after shooting a man he was trying to save.
drowning, crime, south carolina, lake
162
2022-52-20
Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved