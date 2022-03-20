Man Who Rescued Drowning Man Shoots Him, Won't Be Charged

A good samaritan who was driving his pontoon boat on Lake Keowee, South Carolina, won't face charges after shooting a man he was trying to save.

Prosecutors say the gunman, who has not been identified, was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, according to WBTW News 13.

Police say Morgan and his friend did not have on life jackets when they fell off their jet skis. Soon the rescuer steered his pontoon boat near them. But after being pulled to safety Morgan became combative; that's when the rescuer forced Morgan back into the water. When Morgan tried to climb aboard a second time, rescuer shot him.

The Oconee County Coroner's Office said Morgan was shot in the chest.

"Certainly have never seen anything like that or heard anything like that," local Brandon Thomas told WSPA-TV after the incident. "That's very surprising, especially the area it was in. That's crazy. Definitely unexpected out here, for sure."