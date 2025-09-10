Trump Praises N.Y. 'Flag' Resident a 'Winner'

President Donald Trump praised a New York supporter who fought successfully to fly a pro-Trump flag on his property.

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson in suburban New York City on Tuesday withdrew a zoning violation against longtime resident Lenny Amicola for displaying a "Trump Is My President" flag, citing public pressure, escalating threats, and a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case garnered national attention through Newsmax coverage and local reporting, setting off a clash over free-speech rights and government overreach.

"Thank you Lenny. Great to be a WINNER, and that is you, a WINNER and a CHAMPION!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," Trump posted late Tuesday night on Truth Social with a link to Newsmax's story about the village changing its stance on the flag.

Amicola, a 77-year-old disabled Vietnam veteran, has flown a flag supporting the president since 2021. The village had ordered him to remove the flag because it did not comply with the town's "content-neutral code."

The village attorney Tuesday stated enforcement is suspended while the code is under review.

Amicola's attorney, Roseann Schuyler, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she was taking a wait-and-see attitude regarding her client's apparent victory because nothing in the town's latest statement said its decision was permanent.

Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh previously had defended the town's action as a "straightforward code enforcement matter, not a free speech issue," explaining the community discourages banners not on flagpoles.

Both Amicola and Schuyler staunchly denied the mayor's claims and threatened to bring the case to federal court.

Nationally, Newsmax elevated the dispute, spotlighting Schuyler’s argument that the village mischaracterized her client’s flag to invoke the zoning provision meant for commercial signs and advertising.

Amicola and Schuyler appeared Monday night on "Finnerty." The lawyer earlier spoke with a Newsmax reporter about her client's case.

"A lot of people in our community saw the interview with Rob Finnerty. Many more people than I knew watch Newsmax were watching," Schuyler told Newsmax on Tuesday. "They thought it was great. They were very happy. Multiple people have linked to the online Newsmax story on community social media, so that's been picked up by people in the neighborhood and people have commented on it.

"I really appreciated the web story, personally, because it explained what I thought was really appropriate focus on the legal issue of the differential enforcement and the disingenuous characterization of the flag as a banner, which I think is really the key legal issue for the code-enforcement issue in the village."

