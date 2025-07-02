Climate Website Shuttered; Reports Moved to NASA's Page

The Trump administration has shuttered the website of the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), which hosts reports on climate change and other resources, including the comprehensive National Climate Assessment, and has transferred its operations to NASA's website.

"The USGCRP website is no longer active," a NASA spokesperson wrote in response to an inquiry from ABC News, the network reported Tuesday. "All preexisting reports will be hosted on the NASA website, ensuring continuity of reporting."

All five editions of the climate assessment have been moved, along with information detailing human-linked climate change, leading former employees to complain that the moves are erasing information on federal climate science research.

Craig McLean, a former assistant administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) research division, told ABC News such decisions are creating a "gap in both the availability of and the opportunity to use valuable information that is essential to everyday life for the public and decision-makers alike."

In addition, former NOAA employee Haley Crim, who had worked for the agency's Climate Program Office, commented on social media, "The National Climate Assessment, and all special reports and past assessments, are now offline. Federal climate science is being systematically erased."

President Donald Trump's administration announced in April that it was canceling the funding for the USGCRP, which coordinates the National Climate Assessment, which is mandated by Congress and published every four years.

The authors who were working on the Sixth National Climate Assessment, which was set for release in 2028, have been dismissed.

The USGCRP is comprised of 15 federal agencies and was managed through the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, but Victoria LaCivita, the communications director for the White House office, said NASA will now take over its operations.

"All preexisting reports will be hosted on the NASA website, ensuring compliance with statutorily required reporting," she said.

A yellow banner was placed at the top of the USGCRP website in April to inform visitors that "the operations and structure of the USGCRP are currently under review."

The website has not been recorded as being active since Monday morning, according to the Internet Archive.

The Fifth National Climate Assessment, containing the latest in climate science from reports coming from 14 different federal agencies, was released in November 2023, providing a peer-reviewed report on the impacts of present and future climate change issues in the United States.

The former USGCRP page had also provided educational resources, interactive web pages, and more that explained the impact of climate change.

On Tuesday, references to the Fifth National Climate Assessment and other climate change issues were still on other government websites, including for the USDA and EPA, and all National Climate Assessments are available for public download in the NOAA Institutional Repository.

The NOAA announced last week that another climate-related website, Climate.gov, was to be shut down in compliance with a Trump executive order, "Restoring Gold Standard Science."

NOAA also relocated all research products from the site to its page to "centralize and consolidate resources."