Royce White to Newsmax: Pro Sports Has Bent Knee to LGBTQ Ideology

Royce White, a former NBA player, told Newsmax on Tuesday free speech is under attack in the wake of the Chicago Bulls waiving Jaden Ivey after he criticized Pride Month.

Ivey criticized the NBA for recognizing Pride Month, calling it "unrighteousness" in a series of videos on Instagram.

"The first level is what's the interpretation of free speech in the workplace and as it pertains to corporate community, which the NBA represents," White, who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Minnesota, said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Secondly, and maybe this is probably the most important one, the double standard from the left, if this guy had come out as gay and been released from the team, surely everybody would have cried discrimination," White added.

"And there seems to be no safe haven for Christians.

And I think that the discrimination, the Christian discrimination lawsuits should be flowing like crazy in this country right now," White continued.

White said the cultural decay in the country has become a national security threat.

"It's a foregone conclusion that the entire professional sports world has bent the knee to the LGBTQ ideology," White said.

"The thinking is that the LGBTQ concession from the NBA and the rest of the corporate community is so lucrative, or has so many economic and financial implications that to go against it is economically detrimental," White added.

White said the LGBTQ ideology is "satanic ideology."

"If you're going to concede that the only moral and ethical standard for your company or this country is what makes you money or what's profitable versus not, the left has no leg to stand on as being a movement of the people, especially the working class, and certainly not the poor," White said.

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