Newsmax Puts Focus on Disabled Vet's Pro-Trump Flag Plight

A disabled Vietnam veteran ordered by a New York village to remove a pro-Trump flag from his property is gaining support following Newsmax's coverage of his plight, according to the man's attorney.

Roseann Schuyler, who represents Croton-on-Hudson resident Lenny Amicola, spoke with a Newsmax reporter Monday and later in the day appeared with her client on "Finnerty" to discuss Amicola's plight over his "Trump Is My President" flag.

Amicola was told the flag he proudly flies must be removed because it does not follow the village's "content-neutral code."

"A lot of people in our community saw the interview with Rob Finnerty. Many more people than I knew watch Newsmax were watching," Schuyler told Newsmax on Tuesday. "They thought it was great. They were very happy. Multiple people have linked to the online Newsmax story on community social media, so that's been picked up by people in the neighborhood and people have commented on it.

"I really appreciated the web story, personally, because it explained what I thought was really appropriate focus on the legal issue of the differential enforcement and the disingenuous characterization of the flag as a banner which I think is really the key legal issue for the code-enforcement issue in the village."

Schuyler on Monday told Newsmax the village was characterizing Amicola's flag as a banner "so they can shoehorn their enforcement action into a provision of the village's zoning code that applies to commercial speech and outdoor advertising — which doesn't apply in this case."

Amicola has displayed his flag between two trees after a similar sign was stolen from a flag pole.

"Mr. Amicola is not advertising anything. He's making a political statement on his own private property," the lawyer added.

Schuyler told Finnerty that Amicola likely would be treated differently by Mayor Brian Pugh and other town officials if his display were for a liberal candidate or cause.

"I think that if Lenny had a Joe Biden flag or a Black Lives Matter flag, or a pride flag, that he would be allowed to fly his flag and would not be harassed by the village administration at all," Schuyler told Finnerty.

Amicola, who has lived in the village for 67 years, told Finnerty that he receives "mostly a thumbs up" from neighbors. However, there have been a few negative incidents due to his sign.

"I get good a lot of good comments from people. They're very supportive," he said. "Every now and then you'll get somebody that doesn't agree with it. And it has been a problem at times. But I deal with it.

"At one point, we did have a fellow that was throwing rocks at the banner. I've had one fellow came onto my property and came pretty close to chest bumping with me. And just so happened the police came by just at that moment and intervened. And recently I had somebody drive into my driveway and just about hit me in the legs with the car."

