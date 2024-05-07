Trump Mediating Rep. Greene, Speaker Johnson Impasse

Former President Donald Trump is not only making public statements in support of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., but he is also trying to mediate between the speaker and the Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., threat to file a notice to vacate.

Trump and Greene speak often, including this past weekend, when they reportedly spoke at length about her actions against Johnson, Politico reported, quoting three Republican sources who called on her to stand down.

"I have it under very, very good sources that President Trump did engage," Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said. "And I'm hoping that perhaps one would come to the conclusion that, You made your point, but don't be Kamikaze, because if you go for this, you're going to get beaten down.

"And he made that point. I'm hoping that's the outcome."

Another GOP source, speaking anonymously, said Trump "told her not to do it."

Newsmax has reached out to sources for Trump, Greene, and Johnson for comment.

Representatives for the former president and Greene have not responded, but Johnson's office reported the speaker has spoken with Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who backs her call for an ouster vote.

"Yesterday I met at some length with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie," Johnson confirmed Tuesday morning about the issue. "It was a good discussion. I thought it was productive. We'll visit again today."

He refused to call the talks a "negotiation," but said he has lengthy discussions daily with members across the GOP conference.

"I've heard Marjorie and Thomas' ideas just like I have every day for the last six months heard others," he said. "I reminded the conference this morning, that everybody has the same opportunity to do that. It's not a negotiation at all.

"I take Marjorie's ideas and Thomas' and everybody else's equally and we assess them on their own value, and where we can make improvements and changes and all of that we do.

"And that's what this is. There's nothing more than that going on."

Meanwhile, Trump publicly praised Johnson while urging Greene not to move forward with the motion to vacate.

"The president was very strong in his endorsement of Johnson at the RNC event this weekend. He repeatedly said what a good job Johnson is doing under impossible circumstances," a Republican source told Politico, speaking about Trump's donor event at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "The president repeatedly said that we Republicans need to be unified heading into November."

Greene and Massie met for two hours with Johnson on Monday afternoon and are expected to meet again Tuesday afternoon.

Greene and Massie are discussing other ideas with Johnson, including defunding special counsel Jack Smith and other spending deals.

Johnson also said he spoke with Trump on Monday, and the former president reportedly pushed back on Greene's actions.

Trump did not call into the meeting between Johnson and Greene and Massie, though, according to the speaker.

Greene acknowledged she spoke with Trump on her efforts to oust Johnson, but would not comment on details of their conversation to Politico.

Some Republicans are warning that Greene is risking political blowback by going against Trump on the Johnson removal motion, but some of the former president's allies said they do not think she is being disloyal to him with her actions.

Republicans are also warning Johnson about tying himself up with hardliners, reminding him of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who won the gavel after agreeing to concessions in January 2023.

"When you start making special deals, side deals, hidden deals, behind-the-closed-door deals, then not just conservatives but moderates, say: Well, what about my deal?" Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Politico.