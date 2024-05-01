Franklin Graham: MTG Should Support Mike Johnson, 'Best Speaker'

The Rev. Franklin Graham on Wednesday called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to "reconsider" her intention to file a motion to vacate next week against Speaker Mike Johnson.

During a morning press conference outside the Capitol, Greene said she would file a motion to remove Johnson from the speakership.

Graham took to social media to defend Johnson, whom the evangelist said could be "the best Speaker we've had in this country for decades."

"I've not personally met Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, but she's an interesting person and seems to be fearless. However, if she's not careful, she will weaken the Republican Party," Graham posted on X. "She has called for a motion to vacate Speaker of the House Mike Johnson next week.

"@SpeakerJohnson is a good man and I thank God for him. I believe he may be the best Speaker we've had in this country for decades. He loves God and isn't afraid to ask Him for wisdom. She needs to support him, not fight against him. @RepMTG, I hope you will reconsider this action."

Greene said Johnson, since becoming speaker, "has become a man that none of us recognize" by supporting legislation beneficial to the Biden administration.

One major issue she has with Johnson is that he supported of a foreign aid package before border security issues were addressed.

Graham, though, praised Johnson for how he decided to follow through on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

"Even CNN reported how Speaker of the House Mike Johnson came to his important decision about the funding bill for Israel and Ukraine—He prayed! Getting on our knees and asking God for His help and wisdom is always the right thing! @SpeakerJohnson," Graham posted April 22 on X.

A few days earlier, Graham complimented Johnson, a deeply evangelical Christian, for "trying to do the best" for the country.

"Speaker of the House @SpeakerJohnson has a hard job and not everyone is going to like every decision he makes," Graham posted April 18 on X. "There are some people in Washington who just want to eat his lunch. He's trying to do the best job he can for our country. I like this guy—we need to pray for him."