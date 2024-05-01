WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dan meuser | marjorie taylor green | speaker | johnson

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Motion to Oust Johnson 'Inappropriate'

By    |   Wednesday, 01 May 2024 11:33 AM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a "lot of good points" while announcing Wednesday that she plans to force a vote next week over ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson, but removing him from office is "inappropriate" and will serve to help Democrats more than Republicans, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax.

Further, the Pennsylvania Republican told "National Report" that an announcement from Democrat House leaders saying they will not allow a motion to oust Johnson is more about protecting themselves politically than helping Johnson.

"I was watching Marjorie's speech and remarks this morning and she makes a lot of good points, a lot of points that my constituents agree with, that I agree with," Meuser said.

But the "reality" is that Republicans have just a margin of one or two votes in the House and control over just one-third of government, he said.

Greene, R-Ga., said Wednesday that she plans to force the vote and that "every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may," reports CNN. "So next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate. Absolutely, calling it."

Meuser said he does not think House Democrats and their leaders are as interested in saving Johnson's seat as they are in saving their own political careers.

"Everything they do, frankly, is political and this is no different," he said. "They see this as a way to appear to be rational as opposed to the extreme left-wing that has created policies that have opened our borders that have weakened our economy and that have created chaos around the world."

Greene initially filed a motion to oust Johnson in March over his handling of the government funding fight. The speaker then last month moved to pass the foreign aid package including aid for Ukraine, drawing fire because of Democrat support for the legislation.

Meuser said he voted "present" on the Ukraine section of the legislation, but voted to approve funding for Israel.

"I voted present only because I wanted to send a message to [Vladimir] Putin that yes you are a war criminal, and the U.S. is going to stand with Ukraine."

Meanwhile, the House is facing a resolution to condemn antisemitism, and Meuser said he expects his Democrat colleagues to vote against it, showing that they're afraid to back Israel and lose votes.

"These protests have become very clearly more about pro-Hamas and very anti-Israel, than calling for a cease-fire," said Meuser. "That's why they've got to be broken up and broken up quickly because they're going to manifest and get a lot worse."

Meuser also talked about legislation he's introduced, the Shield Act, to combat swatting incidents from illegal immigrants and allow for their deportations.

"They want to form a business by trespassing into people's homes and dwelling and living and basically taking them over, and abusing those who try to get back into their own personal property," he said.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


