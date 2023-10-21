Trump Fundraising Letter Slams 'Direct Payment' to Joe Biden

President Joe Biden infamously joked, "Where's the money?" when asked about allegations of bribery and "shady influence peddling" ties to his family business, and now former President Donald Trump's campaign is praising the GOP for uncovering that money.

"Crooked Joe has denied having any involvement in his family's business dealings," a Trump fundraising email read Saturday, after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Friday revealed the panel has obtained records of a $200,000 check from brother James Biden to "Joseph R. Biden Jr."

"When interrogated by a reporter about allegations of bribery, Biden said, 'Where's the money?' Well, it looks like House Republicans have found the money."

Trump's fundraising email pointed to the money trail from James Biden's $600,000 in loans from Americore, a rural hospital operator, in 2018.

"As reported on bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received that money 'based upon representations that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," the email continued, quoting Comer's video statement on the revelations.

"In March of 2018, James and Sara were wired $200,000 from Americore. On the same exact day, Joe Biden received a personal check from James for $200,000."

Trump repeated his mocking "Crooked Joe Biden," a campaign rival moniker that has replaced "sleepy Joe" amid myriad revelations of having lied about knowledge of his family's business dealings, if not outright corruption and illegality, as alleged by House Republican investigators.

"The coincidences just keep piling up," Trump's fundraising email concluded. "Anyone with even a drop of common sense will tell you that Joe Biden is a CROOK."

Comer's statements, posted to X on Friday, vowed the American people will still learn more on future findings he has uncovered.

Specifically on Friday's revelations, Comer and his House Oversight Committee are seeking to follow up on the $200,000 "loan repayment" from his brother.

"Some immediate questions President Biden MUST answer for the American people," the House Oversight Committee posted Friday on X, adding the bullet-point questions:

"Does he have documents proving he lent such a large sum of money to his brother and what were the terms of such financial arrangement?" "Did he have similar financial arrangements with other family members that led them to make similar large payments to him?" "Did he know that the same day James Biden wrote him a check for $200,000, James Biden had just received a loan for the exact same amount from business dealings with a company that was in financial distress and failing?"