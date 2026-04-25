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Officer Killed, Another Critically Hurt in Chicago Hospital Shooting

Saturday, 25 April 2026 06:54 PM EDT

A police officer died and another was critically injured after a shooting at a Chicago hospital on Saturday, according to officials.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken into custody, Chicago police superintendent Larry Snelling said.

"Officers transported an individual over to the Swedish hospital for an observation, at which time two of our officers were shot," Snelling said at a news conference in the afternoon. "One was shot critically. It (the death) was pronounced. The second officer right now is fighting for his life in the hospital behind us."

The shooting was at the Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Chicago at around 10:50 a.m.

The hospital said its campus was placed on lockdown, and patients and staff at the health facility were safe.

Snelling said there is an ongoing investigation, and he could not provide details. But the hospital said in a Facebook posting that an individual in custody of law enforcement was brought into the emergency department for treatment and was "wanded upon arrival," following protocol. He was escorted by law enforcement at all times, the hospital said.

It said that the man later fired shots at the law enforcement officers and exited the hospital building. He was later apprehended.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A police officer died and another was critically injured after a shooting at a Chicago hospital on Saturday, according to officials.
hospital, shooting, chicago, police, injured, died
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2026-54-25
Saturday, 25 April 2026 06:54 PM
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