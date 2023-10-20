Rep. Comer: Joe Biden's Brother Paid Him $200K in 2018

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., says the panel has obtained bank records showing James and Sara Biden paid Joe Biden $200,000 in the form of a personal check in March, 2018, claiming the document shows proof of the Biden family's influence-peddling scheme.

The document "raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family's shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him," Comer said in a video released Friday on the Oversight website.

James Biden, the brother of Joe Biden, in 2018 received $600,000 in loans from Americore — a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.

"According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans based upon representations that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," Comer said.

Americore on March 1, 2018, wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden's personal bank account, according to the Oversight Committee.

On the same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden.

"James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a 'loan repayment.' Americore — a distressed company — loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden," wrote Comer. "Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it's still troubling that Joe Biden's ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family's shady financial dealings."

Comer said Biden must provide answers on the findings, including whether he has documents proving he lent $200,000 to his brother and what the terms of the financial arrangement was.

"Did he have similar financial arrangements with other family members that led them to make similar large payments to him?" Comer said in the video.

"Did he know that the same day James Biden wrote him a check for $200,000, James Biden had just received a loan for the exact same amount from business dealings with a company that was in financial distress and failing?" he added.