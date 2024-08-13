DNC Pushes Streaming to Attract Young Voters

In an attempt to attract younger voters who get most of their news on their phones, Democrats will stream next week's convention on vertical video on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Democratic National Committee members told Axios on Tuesday.

Vertical video is the format where the height is greater than the width optimized for smartphones.

One-third of Americans under age 30 say they get news regularly on TikTok, which streams only vertical video, according to the Pew Research Center.

The convention, which will take place at Chicago's United Center from Aug. 19-22, will also be streamed by a wide variety of news networks.

In addition, the convention will be streamed live on many horizontal social and streaming platforms — including X and Amazon's Twitch and Prime Video, the DNC said in a statement.