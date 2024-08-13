WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dnc | voters | phone | tiktok | instagram | facebook | young

DNC Pushes Streaming to Attract Young Voters

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:52 PM EDT

In an attempt to attract younger voters who get most of their news on their phones, Democrats will stream next week's convention on vertical video on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Democratic National Committee members told Axios on Tuesday.

Vertical video is the format where the height is greater than the width optimized for smartphones.

One-third of Americans under age 30 say they get news regularly on TikTok, which streams only vertical video, according to the Pew Research Center.

The convention, which will take place at Chicago's United Center from Aug. 19-22, will also be streamed by a wide variety of news networks.

In addition, the convention will be streamed live on many horizontal social and streaming platforms — including X and Amazon's Twitch and Prime Video, the DNC said in a statement.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
In an attempt to attract younger voters who get most of their news on their phones, Democrats will stream next week's National Convention using vertical video on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Democratic National Committee (DNC) members told Axios.
dnc, voters, phone, tiktok, instagram, facebook, young, democrats
131
2024-52-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved