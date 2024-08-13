Elon Musk: I'd Be 'Happy to Host' Kamala Harris on X

X owner Elon Musk, after his nearly two-hour-long conversation with former President Donald Trump, extended an invitation to the nominee's Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, to come onto the platform to speak with him.

After he ended his interview with Trump on Monday, Musk called on Harris to appear for an interview, saying he would be "Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces, too."

The interview, conducted on the X app's "Spaces" feature Monday, spanned several topics, including Trump panning Harris on border policies over the past 3½ years that President Joe Biden has been in office, reported Newsweek.

"She was border czar. Now she's trying to say she wasn't really involved. She was totally in charge," Trump said. "She could shut the border down and [President Joe Biden] wouldn't know the difference."

The Harris campaign has not responded to the invitation, but did troll Musk and Trump in real-time during their social media conversation.

At one point, the Harris team said Trump was "slurring" during his argument on climate change because he would have "More oceanfront property."

In another instance, the Kamala HQ account shared an older tweet from Musk where he wrote that Trump would be "82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America" and captioned it: "interesting."

And when the Trump-Musk conversation ended, the campaign posted a response on X, mocking the event for "whatever that was" and made fun of glitches that delayed the interview for more than a half-hour.

Musk blamed the delay on a "massive DDOS attack," but the Harris campaign called him and Trump "self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."

The Trump campaign Tuesday expressed doubts that Harris would appear on X with Musk.

“Day 23 and still no press conference or media interview from Kamala Harris," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. "It's almost like she can't step out in public unless she is pre-programmed like a robot or has a teleprompter with her.

"KamalaHQ knows their candidate doesn't have the talent or the stamina to do anything similar, so they've resorted to crying and complaining and sending out cowardly blind quotes with no names attached."

The campaign called on Musk to ask Harris a series of questions, including why she "stole" Trump's call for no taxes on tips, what she has to say to families of victims "who have suffered under your pro-crime policies," and to ask her why there are no "policy proposals on your website."

Meanwhile, at one point in the Trump-Musk interview, Trump granted Harris a rare compliment, or at least he complimented the Time magazine cover image of her.

"She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live," Trump said of the Time cover. "It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania … she's a beautiful woman, so we'll leave it at that."