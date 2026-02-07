DHS Reportedly Fires CBP Official Amid Leak Crackdown

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly fired a senior Customs and Border Protection official after concluding the official leaked sensitive personnel information to the press, citing rising threats against agents and broader concerns about doxing tied to immigration enforcement disputes.

"DHS fires CBP official for leaking sensitive personnel information to the press. ALL LEAKERS will be found and fired," Corey Lewandowski posted on X Saturday.

Lewandowski, who has ties to the Trump administration, was a top adviser to President Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2025 publicly pressed DHS for details about Lewandowski's employment and whether he complied with Special Government Employee limits, publishing both a press release and a letter to the Office of Government Ethics that references "Mr. Lewandowski's role at DHS as a Special Government Employee (SGE)."

Fox News Digital reported Saturday that DHS fired the CBP official on Thursday, Feb. 5, after the department discovered alleged leaks involving sensitive, personal information about CBP personnel and details about border wall negotiations.

The official was not publicly identified in that report.

Newsmax reported that a DHS spokesperson said the department’s law enforcement personnel face an "8000% increase in death threats," and called leaking law-enforcement-sensitive information “abhorrently dangerous."

The reported firing comes as DHS has publicly framed doxing and online targeting as escalating risks for immigration enforcement personnel.

Newsmax reported that DHS has criticized online "doxing" tied to the high-profile Minneapolis killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, saying the dissemination of agents’ identities has led to threats.

Federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis has drawn national scrutiny after fatal encounters involving federal agents, including the Pretti case, and DHS has announced steps such as expanded body camera use, according to The Washington Post.

DHS’s posture on leaks is part of a broader Trump administration push that has included stepped-up internal investigations and the use of polygraph tests, according to Reuters, which reported last year on DHS efforts to identify and deter unauthorized disclosures.

Other agencies have also taken disciplinary steps in leak-related cases, including at the Pentagon, where senior officials were removed in 2025 amid a leak investigation.

Similarly, in mid-April 2025, the Pentagon moved against three senior political appointees tied to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after an internal investigation into unauthorized disclosures of classified or sensitive information.

Senior adviser Dan Caldwell was escorted from the Pentagon and placed on administrative leave on April 15, and the probe expanded by April 16 to include Darin Selnick, Hegseth's deputy chief of staff, and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg.

By April 19, CBS News reported Caldwell and Selnick had been fired, with Carroll still on leave, as the department pursued the leak inquiry ordered by Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, which contemplated polygraph tests and potential criminal referrals.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.