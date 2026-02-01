DHS Lashes Out at 'Doxing' of Alleged Pretti Shooters

The Department of Homeland Security lashed out Sunday at the "doxing" of the names of Customs and Border Protection agents who are alleged to have fatally shot ICE-watch agitator Alex Pretti.

"DHS will never confirm or deny attempts to dox our law enforcement officers," a spokesperson told Newsmax, amid a report claiming to have identified the two CBP agents who fired on Pretti during a violent tussle on a Minneapolis street.

"Doxing our officers put their lives and their families in serious danger."

ProPublica, a left-wing outlet, claimed to have viewed federal records identifying 43- and 35-year-old agents from South Texas involved in the shooting of Pretti.

Newsmax could not independently confirm the names reported, and is not identifying them, but reached out to DHS, CBP, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment.

"Our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines arresting terrorists, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists," the DHS statement added. "Now, thanks to the malicious rhetoric of sanctuary politicians, they are under constant threat from violent agitators.

"They are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. Publicizing their identities puts their lives and the lives of their families at serious risk.

"This matter remains under investigation."

Senate Democrats forced a government shutdown this weekend, pushing legislation that would require federal immigration officers to display visible identification during enforcement operations, arguing that masked agents without clear name tags undermine accountability and public trust.

DHS argues, as in the Pretti case, that identifying federal agents just makes them and their families targets of left-wing political violence.

Anonymity protections are sometimes necessary for officer safety, according to DHS.

The debate highlights the tension between demands for transparency and security needs for law enforcement officers in Democrat-run cities that are openly calling for deportation obstruction or protests.

The shooting occurred during a confrontation last weekend amid Operation Metro Surge, a high-intensity immigration enforcement effort that has drawn widespread criticism for masked agents operating in city streets.

CBP has declined to publicly confirm the agents' identities and has released few details, though the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation and both agents have been placed on leave.

Pretti, 37, was killed after a chaotic struggle captured on video, sparking protests and renewed calls from lawmakers in both parties for transparency and accountability.