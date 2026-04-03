Wisconsin Gov. Evers Restarts Commutations

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed new executive orders restoring the state's commutation process for the first time in more than two decades — a move critics say could prioritize early releases over public safety as prison populations rise.

Evers announced Friday he is creating a new Commutation Advisory Board and reviving the long-dormant practice of shortening prison sentences, arguing the move will "modernize" the state's criminal justice system and reduce costs.

"It's time for Wisconsin to join red and blue states across our country and finally move our justice system into the 21st Century," Evers said, framing the decision as a way to improve rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.

Under Wisconsin law, commutations allow a governor to reduce an inmate's sentence before it is completed — a power that has not been used since former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson last issued them in 2001.

The new policy comes as Wisconsin's prison population continues to climb, now exceeding 23,000 inmates, straining facilities and increasing costs for taxpayers.

Evers, who has already issued a record-breaking 2,000 pardons during his tenure, said the new system will reward inmates who demonstrate "personal growth" and rehabilitation.

The governor's executive order lays out strict eligibility requirements.

Inmates must serve at least half their sentence — or 20 years in the case of life sentences — maintain good behavior, and complete rehabilitative programs.

Violent misconduct in the previous five years or unresolved criminal charges disqualify applicants.

Certain serious offenses, including sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking, are excluded from eligibility altogether.

The newly created advisory board will review applications and make recommendations to the governor, taking into account factors such as public safety, victim impact and the inmate's conduct and progress while incarcerated.

Evers also signed a second executive order establishing a separate commutation process for youth offenders serving life sentences, citing research suggesting younger offenders have a greater capacity for rehabilitation.

Still, the move is likely to face pushback from Republicans, who have already clashed with the governor over criminal justice policies and have resisted broader reforms.

Critics argue the focus should remain on enforcing laws and protecting communities rather than expanding pathways for early release.

Evers acknowledged the divide, urging the GOP-controlled Legislature to take action on long-term reforms, including expanding mental health services and reducing overcrowding in correctional facilities.

But with no legislative agreement in sight, the governor is moving forward unilaterally — a decision that magnifies the ongoing debate between reform advocates and those who warn that loosening sentencing could come at the expense of public safety.