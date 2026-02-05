Thune: DHS Deal Must Include GOP Changes

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said negotiations over the Department of Homeland Security must address what he described as a worsening environment for law enforcement officers.

Thune said that Republicans want specific guarantees in the DHS funding bill as lawmakers continue talks over policy priorities.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Thune said any agreement involving DHS should include “a serious discussion about the climate of harassment and worse that law enforcement officers have been facing for simply trying to do their jobs.”

He argued that concerns about officer safety and public rhetoric targeting law enforcement have become central issues that Congress can no longer ignore.

Lawmakers are negotiating DHS-related measures that encompass border security, immigration enforcement, and federal law enforcement operations.

Funding for DHS has repeatedly become a flashpoint in broader budget debates, with disagreements over immigration policy and enforcement authority often stalling progress.

In addition to concerns about the treatment of officers, Thune said negotiations must also focus on “the issue of cooperation between local and federal law enforcement.”

He emphasized the importance of coordination among agencies, particularly in areas related to immigration enforcement and public safety.

Thune also pressed Democrats to accept that Republicans intend to seek policy and funding changes as part of the DHS bill, rejecting the idea that GOP senators would simply sign onto Democrat priorities.

“This is not a blank check situation where Republicans just agree to a list of Democratic demands,” Thune said, adding that Democrats need to acknowledge Republicans “have changes they want to see” in the legislation.

Republicans have long argued that strained relationships between federal authorities and local governments undermine effective law enforcement, especially in jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal agencies.

Thune’s remarks suggest GOP leaders may push to include provisions aimed at strengthening collaboration or clarifying enforcement roles as part of any DHS agreement.

Democrats, meanwhile, have generally emphasized the need to balance enforcement with civil liberties and community trust, while also addressing broader immigration reforms.

Those differences have complicated past DHS negotiations and could again shape the contours of any final deal.

Thune did not outline specific legislative language tied to his comments, but signaled that law enforcement issues would remain a priority for Senate Republicans as talks continue.

He framed the discussion as part of a broader effort to support officers and ensure they can carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or political backlash.

With DHS funding deadlines looming, lawmakers face pressure to reach an agreement that can pass both chambers of Congress.