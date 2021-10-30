Trump: Moderate Dems Taking 'Total Advantage' of Progressives

Moderate Democrats are taking "total advantage" of progressives in the House and "giving them nothing" in the massive spending bill, says former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration Thursday laid out a $1.8 trillion framework he said congressional Democrats could all support.

Moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., both key holdouts on the previous $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation deal, seemed to back the new one, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a surprise endorsement, despite many of their priorities were significantly scaled back.

"We wanted a $3.5 trillion package, but we understand the reality of the situation," CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told reporters Thursday night.

Trump, in a statement issued from his Save America PAC, said it was "wonderful to see the moderate Democrats take such total advantage of the ultra Liberal Progressives in the House."

"They promised the progressives everything and are giving them nothing," Trump's statement read. "No wonder AOC +3 are so angry!"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a member of the progressive caucus, reiterated her call Friday for Biden to cancel student debt after moderate Democrats forced significant cuts to programs favored by progressives in the "Build Back Better" bill.

"I think given how much BBB has been slashed there is more opportunity than ever to bring the heat on Biden to cancel student loans," Ocasio-Cortez said. "He doesn't need Manchin's permission for that and now that his agenda is thinly sliced he needs to step up his executive action game and show his commitment to deliver for people. We need to get this done."