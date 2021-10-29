Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Dems' Impasse Puts 'Fringe' Like Sanders, AOC in Charge

The Democrats' impasse on President Joe Biden's spending bill shows that "people who used to be on the fringe" like Sen. Bernie Sanders or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are "now in complete control of Congress," Rep. Kevin Hern said on Newsmax Friday.

"We saw that yesterday when we sat around all day and President Biden came over there for the second time to try to be the closer in chief," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Every time he comes to the Capitol, he loses more and more Democrats. They don't believe him."

Meanwhile, Biden left for this weekend's G20 summit, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promising to have a bill before he landed in Glasgow, Scotland, early today, but that didn't happen, said Hern. "We just ended up re-funding the surface authorization bill and everybody went home," Hern said.

The president is "misleading" the American people by telling them that there are provisions in the bill to fund its programs, Hern continued.

"Some would argue he is lying to the American people that we have an infrastructure bill out there that could be passed in a bipartisan way or could have been a month ago or two months ago," said Hern. "When it just pushed from the Senate we could have put tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of Americans to work with great paying jobs. But again, what we're seeing is a constitutional crisis now where this president wants to continue to kill American jobs."

Biden, he added, wants to mislead Americans on the border crisis as well, when that is an issue that could be solved by reverting to former President Donald Trump's policies.

"I've been to the border more times than President Biden or Vice President [Kamala] Harris have combined," he said. "You have to go see a problem to be able to fix the problem. If that weren't so then why is he going to Europe to this so-called energy summit? Why does he go to see hurricane issues? Tornado issues, flooding issues? Because he wants to go to find a solution. They don't want a solution to this. This is part of their narrative to keep the border open."

As a result, more illegal immigrants are entering the country "than we've ever seen in our entire lives," said Hern.

"When you continue to incentivize people coming here by saying that we're not going to do anything," Hern noted. "I put a letter out demanding to know what the costs were not only to the migrants coming across the southern border."

Further, the Afghan refugees that are coming into the United States are people who did not participate in helping U.S. troops over the past 20 years, he continued. "This president and his administration are doing the most egregious activities to challenge our sovereignty than we've ever seen in probably since we became a nation," Hern concluded.

