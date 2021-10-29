Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Spending Bill Still Dangerous at Lower Price

The Democrats' massive spending bill remains dangerous for the United States, even after its price tag has been slashed from $3.5 trillion down to $1.75 trillion, as it will put the country on a path toward socialism, Rep. Ashley Hinson told Newsmax Friday.

"It's all about intent," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"It's 1,700 pages, and it still contains a lot of the dangerous provisions we've been talking about."

One of the bill's most troubling and remaining provisions adds more Internal Revenue Service agents "so they can snoop in your bank account," said Hinson.

"These provisions are designed to spy on hard-working Americans to that granular level and increase that path towards socialism by increasing reliance on government," said Hinson.

It's also "tone-deaf" for Democrats to leave language in the bill allowing amnesty for illegal immigrants, she continued.

"They're turning a blind eye to the real problems facing this country and that taxpayers are talking about at their kitchen tables," she said. "They're putting in these provisions that are truly dangerous for the safety and security of our country, not to mention disrespectful to taxpayers and those who have come here legally through the right immigration process.

"This just speaks to how backward this entire administration is and how they're not listening to their constituents."

Further, by cutting the bill's price but keeping programs, that means Democrats will usher in government programs, and "there's nothing more permanent," said Hinson.

"The progressives are still negotiating and trying to get their wish list items in there," the congresswoman said. "I for one, think it's a victory for the American people every day that a socialist spending bill doesn't come to the floor of the U.S. House, and I think we've been successful in talking about it."

Americans may not know what all is in the bill, but they oppose it once they learn, so Republicans over the next few weeks will stress before the vote that "this is not the right path for this country."

