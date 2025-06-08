David Mamet to Newsmax: Trump, Musk to Reunite

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and author David Mamet, joining Newsmax to discuss his political journey, Sunday predicted a "rapprochement" between President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

He also said in an extensive interview with Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" host Lidia Curanaj that Trump doesn't deserve the hatred of liberals.

"The Romans said the anger of kings is always severe," Mamet said of Trump and Musk. "So that's what we're looking at. He's a king, but he's talking to the emperor. … Eventually there will be some sort of rapprochement, but who knows where or when? It's all going to be fine."

Mamet's new book, "The Disenlightenment: Politics, Horror, and Entertainment," is topping the Amazon charts for essays.

Mamet, who described himself in the past as a "brain-dead liberal," said he got "thrown out" by the left after writing an article for The Village Voice to describe his play, "November," which takes place in the Oval Office.

"I said, I've even been uncivil to myself over the years, referring to myself as a brain-dead liberal," he said. "The Village Voice comes out the next week with the whole front page, 'David Mamet: Why I Am No Longer a Brain-Dead Liberal,' and everybody on the left lost my number."

As a result, he said he started reading and thinking and decided two "pretty good books" show how people can get along with each other: the Bible and the Constitution.

"When we obey these rules," he said, "we have a better chance of getting along with each other than we do if we rely on our feelings and congratulate ourselves about being right."

And Mamet, who now looks at matters differently, told Newsmax that the push from liberals against Trump is "not deserved."

"President Trump is a human being," he said. "He's been overwhelmingly elected. He's not a politician, and he threatens their livelihood. H.L. Mencken said politicians are brokers in pillage. And to a large extent, they are."

Trump and the American people who elected him, Mamet added, "threaten these people's livelihood because they're living a lie."

Mamet has been called a conspiracy theorist, but he pointed out that he looks at language for a living, through his plays and essays, but "what the left has done is confuse people by inventing language."

He maintains that America was "the victim" of a "four-year-long conspiracy, which was a coup," with the election of President Joe Biden.

"The government was taken over, the election was stolen, the government was taken over, and the facts are fairly, fairly clear," said Mamet. "So to say that that's a conspiracy theorist means someone who's making something up. But there is actually such a thing as a conspiracy."

He added that "of course there was a cover-up" concerning Biden's capabilities to serve as president.

"Joe Biden was a straw man," Maman said. "He was deluded from the time he came into office. There was a committee running of the White House, and I think it's even worse. As I said in the book, it's even worse than Jill [Biden] did it or Hunter didn't. That's not true. I think what we're looking at is a committee that said, I tell you what, you can pull out of Afghanistan, but I'll tell you what I want to do. I want to open the borders … I want to have men play in girls' sports. Oh, dude, you want to have men play in girls' sports? I want to give $2 billion to Stacey Abrams. So what we saw is the people in the power vacuum cutting up the pie. The cat was away. The mice were playing."

