Playwright David Mamet: 'DEI Is Garbage'

During the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books over the weekend, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet took aim at the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative in Hollywood.

Mamet, renowned for his works such as "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "American Buffalo," called out the racial quota, stating, "DEI is garbage."

"I can't give you a stupid f**king statue unless you have 7% of this, 8% of that … it's intrusive," he added, speaking on the new inclusion standards for Oscar eligibility.