Patel to Atlantic: 'See You in Court' Over Explosive Profile

FBI Director Kash Patel is escalating a public clash with The Atlantic into a potential legal fight, after the magazine published a controversial report portraying a turbulent first year in his role, one marked, according to the article, by erratic behavior, concerns about judgment, and unease among colleagues.

On Friday night, Patel responded forcefully on X, threatening to sue the publication.

"See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court," he wrote, accusing the outlet of spreading "fake news" and asserting that the claims meet the high legal bar for defamation under the "actual malice" standard.

The Atlantic’s report, based on interviews with more than two dozen current and former officials, paints a picture of an agency grappling with internal concern over its leadership.

Among the allegations are claims that Patel engaged in excessive alcohol use, including instances where late-night drinking reportedly interfered with scheduled meetings and communication with staff.

One of the more public events showed Patel socializing and drinking with members of the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team following their gold medal victory, an episode some viewed as inappropriate given the stature and expectations of the FBI director’s role.

The article also recounts moments of what sources characterized as heightened anxiety about job security.

In one instance, Patel is said to have reacted with alarm to a technical issue, fearing it signaled he was about to be dismissed.

Other claims include aides struggling at times to reach him and internal disruptions tied to last-minute schedule changes.

Patel and his allies have categorically rejected the report.

His attorney, Jesse Binnall, called the allegations "completely false and defamatory," while emphasizing that reliance on anonymous sources undermines the credibility of the piece.

An FBI spokesperson echoed those criticisms, adding that the bureau was not given sufficient time to respond to the claims before publication.

Despite the pushback, Atlantic reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick has defended the story, saying it reflects "significant internal concern" within the FBI and is supported by extensive sourcing.