WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: glengarry glen ross | revival | bob odenkirk | bill burr | kieran culkin

Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr Coming to Broadway in 'Glengarry Glen Ross'

Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr Coming to Broadway in 'Glengarry Glen Ross'
Bob Odenkirk attends the Premiere for FX's "The Bear" Season 3 on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Friday, 09 August 2024 11:54 AM EDT

A revival of the cutthroat business play "Glengarry Glen Ross" is slated for Broadway this spring — cast with a star from “Succession,” a TV show about cutthroat business.

Kieran Culkin will join “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk and comedian Bill Burr in a new production of an examination of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate salesmen. The production is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025.

Culkin is the latest “Succession” star to make their way to Broadway after Jeremy Strong appeared in a revival of “An Enemy of the People” this year. Sarah Snook, who played Shiv Roy, is expected to bring her one-woman production of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” to Broadway in 2025.

David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross,” is drenched in testosterone and verbal trickery, dealing with Florida real estate and the horrible desperation in offices. Patrick Marber will direct the new production

This will be the third revival of the play on Broadway. It's previously attracted the likes of Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, David Harbour, Alan Alda, Liev Schreiber and Joe Mantegna. A movie version starred Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A revival of the cutthroat business play "Glengarry Glen Ross" is slated for Broadway this spring - cast with a star from "Succession," a TV show about cutthroat business.
glengarry glen ross, revival, bob odenkirk, bill burr, kieran culkin
194
2024-54-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved