Sheriff: Criminal Probe Into Cuomo Continues Despite Resignation

The status of a criminal investigation into allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped former aide Brittany Commisso will not change at all due to his resignation, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said, the Times Union reported.

"It was never about his office although I appreciate him putting the people of New York first and stepping aside," Apple said after Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Apple said he met with District Attorney David Soares regarding the inquiry earlier on Tuesday and that they would probably be getting together to discuss the subject almost daily in the coming weeks.

Cecilia Walsh, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, said that "we will not be making a comment about the resignation at this time," but stressed that "the inquiry into criminal conduct in our jurisdiction remains open and pending."

Commisso, who filed a complaint against Cuomo with the sheriff's office on Thursday, told "CBS This Morning" that "the governor needs to be held accountable” for reaching under her shirt and grabbing her breast at the Executive Mansion, adding that "what he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”

Her complaint has led to a new probe of the allegations against Cuomo just days after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a devastating report that the governor had violated state and federal law in his alleged serial harassment of 11 women, according to the Times Union.

Soares has asked to receive the attorney general's records to go over all of the misconduct written in the report, including allegations that senior members of Cuomo's administration may have violated laws or engaged in official misconduct.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied the accusations, maintaining his innocence during the announcement of his resignation, according to the Washington Examiner.

The governor said he decided to step down due to the lawsuits and impending impeachment proceedings that are "distractions" for New York residents who should be focused on combatting the coronavirus pandemic.