Hulk Hogan to Speak at GOP Convention

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 11:01 AM EDT

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan will be speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, according to NBC News.

Hogan, aka Terry Bollea, is a six-time WWE champion who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

It is unknown when Hogan will be taking the stage, but former President Donald Trump will be formally accepting the Republican nomination for president as the cap-off to the four-day convention.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. had previously said Trump's entrance at the Republican National Convention would be like Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania.

Hogan, one of the biggest wrestling stars in the 1980s and 1990s, last wrestled in 2012. In 1998, he appeared on "The Tonight Show" to announce his retirement from wrestling with the intention of running for president, though he ended up not launching a campaign.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

